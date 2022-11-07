Stern needed to help bridge the gap between political parties

We endorse incumbent Steve Stern in the 10th District of the New York State Assembly.

Stern has the experience needed to navigate a changing district. We compliment him in not following his party’s platform entirely and working toward removing some cashless crimes off the bail reform list.

In the past, he has described himself as a conservative Democrat and, in these divisive times, that is what is needed to help bridge the gap between Democrats and Republicans.

We feel Aamir Sultan has a lot of passion regarding running for public office, and we hope to see him do so again in the future. He has worked well with Democrats in his nonprofit endeavors, but his stances on COVID-19 vaccine mandates and the banning of certain books that he feels sexualize young children may lead to more divisiveness during a time when unity is needed.