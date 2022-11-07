TBR debate was needed for 12th AD endorsement

Sometimes TBR News Media doesn’t endorse a candidate in a race because the editorial staff feel both candidates would be equally competent. In the case of New York State Assembly’s 12th District, we were unable to get in touch with incumbent Keith Brown’s campaign to schedule a debate with his Democratic opponent Cooper Macco. We also did not hear from Brown’s campaign manager about interviewing the incumbent over the phone as we did with Macco.

When Brown ran in 2020 against Democrat Michael Marcantonio for Assembly District 12, the TBR debate was conducted via Zoom, and the editorial staff didn’t have the pleasure of meeting him in person. At the time, we endorsed Marcantonio.

Without being able to properly interview Brown about important matters in the district, we will not be endorsing a candidate in the 12th Assembly District.