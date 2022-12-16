Miller Place lights up during tree lighting event

Miller Place lights up during tree lighting event

by -
0 4
1 of 5
Photos courtesy Sarah Anker

The Miller Place community twinkled brightly on Saturday, Dec. 10, during a tree lighting ceremony held at the Aliano Shopping Center on Route 25A.

The event was well attended by community members, public officials and even pets. Fun and joy went all around. A tall, multicolored tree served as the centerpiece for the evening. 

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 55

0 39

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply