Comsewogue Warriors cage Rocky Point Eagles

Rocky Point sophomore Fiona Vu shoots for the Eagles. Photo by Bill Landon Rocky Point senior Leela Smith scores for the Eagles. Photo by Bill Landon Rocky Point junior Nicole Spadafina shoots. Photo by Bill Landon Rocky Point junior Nicole Spadafina shoots. Photo by Bill Landon Rocky Point senior Leela Smith drives the lane. Photo by Bill Landon Comsewogue's Mia Nowlan scores. Photo by Bill Landon Rocky Point senior Leela Smith boxes out Mia Nowlan. Photo by Bill Landon Comsewogue's Maria Stamatopoulos shoots for the Warriors. Photo by Bill Landon Comsewogue's Kiera Andresen goes to the basket. Photo by Bill Landon Comsewogue's Jalynn Kirschenheuter hits for three. Photo by Bill Landon Comsewogue's Jalynn Kirschenheuter lays up for two. Photo by Bill Landon Comsewogue's Mia Fernendes lays up. Photo by Bill Landon Comsewogue's Hannah Ellis hits for three. Photo by Bill Landon Comsewogue's Mia Fernendes battles Julia Koprowski for a rebound. Photo by Bill Landon Comsewogue's Hannah Ellis with an inside pass. Photo by Bill Landon Comsewogue's Danielle McGuire scores for the Warriors. Photo by Bill Landon Comsewogue's Maria Stamatopoulos lays up for two. Photo by Bill Landon Comsewogue's Jalynn Kirschenheuter drains a three-pointer. Photo by Bill Landon Comsewogue's Danielle McGuire nails a three. Photo by Bill Landon Rocky Point senior Leela Smith boxes. Photo by Bill Landon Comsewogue's Hannah Ellis lays up. Photo by Bill Landon Comsewogue's Hannah Ellis pushes up the court. Photo by Bill Landon Rocky Point junior Julia Koprowski shoots from the paint. Photo by Bill Landon Rocky Point senior Sarah May scores for the Eagles. Photo by Bill Landon Rocky Point senior Sarah May on a fast break. Photo by Bill Landon Rocky Point junior McKenzie Moeller drives the baseline. Photo by Bill Landon Rocky Point senior Leela Smith with a jumper. Photo by Bill Landon Rocky Point junior Julia Koprowski drives the lane. Photo by Bill Landon The Rocky Point Eagles had their hands full, facing a stout defense in a road game against Comsewogue. In this Div. IV matchup on Thursday, Dec. 15, the Warriors broke out early, taking a 22-point lead going into the halftime break. The Eagles managed to outscore Comsewogue in the third quarter, but the Warriors slammed the door in the fourth, putting the game away, 49-29. Leela Smith led the Eagles with 13 points, Julia Koprowski scored six and teammate McKenzie Moeller netted five. Danielle McGuire topped the scoring chart for the Warriors with four triples and a field goal for 14 points. Hannah Ellis notched 11 and Lalynn Kirschenheuter banked 10. The win lifts the Warriors to 3-1 in their division. They return to action on Monday, Dec. 19, with a road game against Westhampton. The Eagles travel to Port Jefferson Tuesday, Dec. 20. Game times are 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., respectively.