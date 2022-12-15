Crime alert: Wanted for Fort Salonga burglary Police & FireTimes of Huntington-Northport by Press Release - December 15, 2022 0 2 1 of 4 Photo from SCPD Photo from SCPD Photo from SCPD Photo from SCPD Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person or people who burglarized a Fort Salonga home last year. A Greentree Court home was burglarized sometime between July 8, 2021 and July 11, 2021 while the homeowner was out of town. Sports memorabilia, including collectible football cards, 5 oz. silver state coins, and American Eagle silver dollars were among the items stolen. Two handguns were also stolen but have since been recovered. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.