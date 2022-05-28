Memorial Day parades and ceremonies

‘Remember those who served before.

Remember those who are no more.

Remembers those who serve today.

Remember them all on Memorial Day.’

— Emily Toma

Centerport

The Centerport Fire Department will host a Memorial Day Parade on May 30 at 10 a.m. from Centershore Road, Harrison Drive, east on Mill Dam Road Centerport, southeast on Prospect Road, south on Little Neck Road. Ends at 9 Park Circle, Centerport followed by a ceremony at the memorial monuments in the park. 631-261-5916

Commack

VFW Elwood-Commack Post 9263 hosts a Memorial Day parade on May 30 at 10 a.m. Kick off is at the Home Depot parking lot at the intersection of Larkfield Road and Jericho Turnpike and head east on Jericho Turnpike to junction at Veterans Highway to Cannon Park for a ceremony. 631-368-9463

East Northport

Father Judge Council Knights of Columbus hosts the East Northport Memorial Day Parade with kick off on May 30 at 12:15 p.m. at Clay Pitts and Larkfield roads and proceed to John Walsh Memorial Park adjacent to Northport-East Northport Library. 631-262-1891

Greenlawn

Organized by the Greenlawn Fire Department, a Memorial Day parade will kick off on May 30 at 9 a.m. on East Maple Road, south on Broadway to Greenlawn Memorial Park, at the corner of Pulaski Road and Broadway. 631-261-9106

Kings Park

The 96th annual Kings Park Memorial Day Parade, sponsored by American Legion Post 944, will be held on May 30 at 9 a.m. Kick off is at the RJO School at Old Dock Road and Church Street to the Veterans Plaza at Route 25A for flag ceremonies. 631-269-4140

Northport

Organized by the Northport American Legion Post 694, the parade will begin at 10 a.m. on May 30 at Laurel Avenue School and proceed to the Northport Village Park. 631-261-4424

Huntington

The Town of Huntington will host a Memorial Day Wreath Ceremony on May 29 at Veterans Plaza on the front lawn of Huntington Town Hall at 100 Main Street at noon. Patriotic music will be performed by the Northport High School Choir. 631-351-3012

On May 30, a Memorial Day parade organized by Nathan Hale VFW Post 1469 and American Legion Post 360 will commence at 10 a.m. at West Neck Road and Gerard Street and head east on Main Street to Stewart Avenue in Huntington. 631-421-0535

Port Jefferson

On May 30, American Legion Wilson Ritch Post 432 will be performing a Memorial Day ceremony honoring and mourning the military personnel who have died in the performance of their military duties while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces at Port Jefferson Memorial Park, West Broadway, Port Jefferson. Call 631-473-9774 for the time.

St. James

A Memorial Day Parade organized by Sgt. John W. Cooke VFW Post 395 will be held on May 30 at 10 a.m. The parade steps off at the corner of Lake Avenue and Woodlawn Avenue and proceeds to St. James Elementary School for a ceremony. 631-862-7965

Setauket

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3054 will hold its annual Three Village Memorial Day Parade in Setauket on May 30 at 11 a.m. Parade starts at the corner of Main Street and Route 25A with an opening ceremony at the Village Green across from the library and a closing ceremony at Memorial Park along Route 25A. 631-751-5541

Smithtown

The Smithtown Fire Department will host a Memorial Day Parade on May 30 at noon. Kickoff is at the corner of Main Street and Singer Lane, continuing west on Main Street to Town Hall. 631-360-7620

Sound Beach

The Sound Beach Civic Association hosts a Memorial Day service at Veterans Memorial Park, New York Ave., Sound Beach on May 30 at noon. 631-744-6952

Stony Brook

VFW Post 3054 will host a Memorial Day ceremony at the Stony Brook Harbor Memorial (near Stony Brook Fire Department) on Main Street in Stony Brook Village on May 30 at 9 a.m. 631-751-5541

— Compiled by Heidi Sutton