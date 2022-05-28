Kids Times: Apex Gymnastics of St. James celebrates championship

Perfect score

Congratulations to the 2022 Level 4 Downstate Champions from Apex Gymnastics located in St. James, owned by Robert Wing.

The Level 4 team is coached by Erin Nicholson and Kayla Smith. The Meet was May 7 and was held at SUSA Smithtown. A special congratulations to their two individual Champs Chloe Young (1st Place Floor) and Drew Varrichio (1st place Uneven bars).

Pictured: Alexa Arnold, Angelina Calabrese, Maleeya Cohen, Sophia Frederick, Caroline Hunt, Mia Ruby Judex, Anna Longo, Hayden Rose Smith, Kayla Sozio, Ellie Sturm, Dylan Taliercio, Shelby Tappin, Reagan Tucci, Drew Varrichio and Chloe Young.