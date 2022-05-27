Assemblywoman Jodi Giglio (R,C,I-Riverhead) hosted her annual ‘Women of Distinction’ event, recognizing several accomplished women across the 2nd Assembly District for their work and actions for their communities. Giglio has long been a champion of women’s exceptionalism in professional development and all fields of work, so she views events like these as a welcome celebration for the outstanding work women have done.

“I truly love this annual event, and the opportunity to celebrate the great women of the 2nd Assembly District is really special,” Giglio said. “I want to thank the 25 women who we were thrilled to honor for coming out and joining us in this celebration of excellence.”

The 25 women who were honored at the event are: Yvette Aguiar, Sarah Anker, Marilyn Banks-Winter, Jane Bonner, Diane Burke, Jennifer Carlson, Norma Corwin, Kathryn Curran, Lisa Meyer Fertal, Mary Ann Fox, Sharon Frew-Byrne, Denise Gluck, Charlene Johnson, Catherine Kent, Joanne Leibold, Joni Lupis, Alisa McMorris, Joy O’Shaughnessy, Ina Pollifrone-Visich, Bernadette Pupilla, Bea Ruberto, Alice Steinbrecher, Keri Stromski, Danielle Willsey, and Tracy Wood.

