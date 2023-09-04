Meet the Reboli Center’s September Artisan of the Month: Russel Spillmann

For the month of September, the Reboli Center for Art and History in Stony Brook Village is showcasing the incredible work of ceramist Russel Spillmann.

Spillmann has worked in ceramics for more than 50 years, during which time he has participated in many fine craft shows and exhibited at numerous galleries. His work is included in many corporate, private, and public collections. As a former resident of the Three Village area, he is thrilled to be the Reboli Center’s September Artisan. Lois Reboli, president and a founder of The Center said, “Russel’s ceramics are just amazing and the colors so magnificent that we are pleased to have an affiliation with him.”

“I work with porcelain for its purity and translucence. It allows one to look into and through the pot, not merely at it. Through my work, I attempt to resolve function and beauty into a presence; for it is through presence that beauty suspends the soul in timelessness, and it is here the soul expands to sense more than itself,” said Spillmann.

The artist has fond memories of growing up in the area, riding his bike past what is now the Reboli Center and going to the local beaches, where a parade of porpoises would entertain the onlookers. He relocated to upstate New York where he earned his Bachelor’s degree from SUNY Cortland. There he became interested in ceramics as he was inspired by his teacher, John Jessiman, who was instrumental in getting him accepted into the School of Ceramics at Alfred University. At Alfred, he had the opportunity to study under the esteemed pottery teachers, Val Cushing and Daniel Rogers.

The Reboli Center for Art and History is located at 64 Main Street in Stony Brook. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, please call 631-751-7707.