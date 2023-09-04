SCPD to offer reflective vests to pedestrians and bicyclists

Donations aimed at improving roadway safety

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison will distribute reflective vests to pedestrians and bicyclists as part of the department’s ongoing roadway safety programs during a press conference in Patchogue in front of 116 East Main Street in Patchogue on September 5 at 12:30 p.m.

Home Depot donated reflective vests to the department that will be available, while supplies last, at Suffolk County Police Headquarters in Yaphank. Community Relations Bureau and COPE officers will also distribute the vests as well as reflective stickers for children’s bicycles.

Roadway safety is an issue that impacts everyone in Suffolk County and the department has focused on enforcement efforts to discourage reckless behavior on our roads. These donations are aimed at improving visibility and provide a level of protection against potential injuries.