Wanted for East Farmingdale Grand Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole from an East Farmingdale store in July.

A man allegedly stole Caseta by Lutron Smart light switches from Home Depot, located at 202 Airport Plaza, at 2:18 p.m. on July 30. The merchandise was valued at approximately $2,000. The man has several tattoos on his hand.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.