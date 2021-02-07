Medicine collection event heads to Smithtown

The 4th Precinct of the Suffolk County Police Department has partnered with the Town of Smithtown Horizons Counseling and Education Center and the Smithtown Youth Bureau to host the “Operation Medicine Cabinet” medicine take back event. This drive thru event will take place on Monday, February 8, from 10 am. to 1 p.m. in the back parking lot of the Town of Smithtown Horizons Center, located at 161 E. Main Street in Smithtown. This event will give residents an additional location to dispose of medication safely.

Residents are encouraged to bring any expired or unused medication in a Ziploc type bag to the Horizons Center for proper disposal by the Suffolk County Police Department. No syringes, auto-injectors, or liquids will be accepted. Safe disposal of medications helps to prevent both potential abuse and the environmental damage caused by medications in water systems.

Residents can additionally dispose of medication at all times at the Department of Public Safety, located at 65 Maple Avenue in Smithtown. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, please call the Department of Public Safety at 631-360-7553 prior to arriving in order to ensure availability.