Hauppauge boys swim bests Northport in season finale

Hauppauge senior Jake DiVilio a four-year varsity swimmer competes in a League 2 matchup against Northport Feb. 5. Photo by Bill Landon
Hauppauge junior Marcus Ballerini a three-year varsity swimmer versus Northport Feb. 5. Photo by Bill Landon
Returning all league swimmer Blake Rossi after his 1st place finish in the 200-yard freestyle. Photo by Bill Landon
Blake Rossi a three-year varsity swimmer in his third year on varsity off the starting block in the 100-yard freestyle event against Hauppauge Feb 5. Photo by Bill Landon
Hauppauge head coach Richard Lionetti introduces his seniors on senior night. Photo by Bill Landon
Hauppauge 7th grader Noah Hutzler in his first year on varsity performs a reverse dive in Hauppauge’s win over Northport Feb. 5. Photo by Bill Landon
Hauppauge’s Colin Buscarino a freshman in his varsity debut season wins the diving event topping the scoring chart at 188.92 Feb. 5. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport senior Aidan Greenfield a six-year varsity swimmer and returning All-State (2018) All-County and All-League swimmer in the backstroke event Feb. 5. Photo by Bill Landon
Hauppauge 2021 senior class after a 101-79 victory over Northport Feb. 5. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport junior Blake Rossi finishes 1st in the 100 freestyle against Hauppauge Feb. 5. Photo by Bill Landon
Returning All-League swimmer Northport’s Austin Kingsley a senior and 6-year varsity swimmer in the 100-yard butterfly Feb. 5. Photo by Bill Landon
Hauppauge senior Vincent Reino a 2020 all-state, all-Long Island, all-county award winner swims backstroke in the 200-Medley Relay in a 101-79 victory over Northport Feb. 5. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport senior Rudy Mastrocinque a returning all-league freestyler on his way to his win in the 500-yard distance event Feb. 5. Photo by Bill Landon
Returning all-league swimmer Northport’s Austin Kingsley a senior and six-year varsity swimmer after his 50-yard freestyle win Feb. 5. Photo by Bill Landon
9025 Vincent Reino a 2020 All-State, All-Long Island, All-County award winner swims the 400-yard freestyle relay in Hauppauge's 101-79 win over Northport Feb. 5. Photo by Bill Landon
11th grader Kurt Wagner a four-year varsity swimmer for Northport in the 50 free against Hauppauge Feb. 5. Photo by Bill Landon
Hauppauge junior Jake Nielsen a five-year varsity swimmer a 2020 All-State, all-Long Island and all-county award winner wins the 100-yard breaststroke 1:01.39 against Northport Feb. 5. Photo by Bill Landon
Austin Neuf a Northport senior and six-year varsity swimmer and returning all-league breaststroker in the 100-yard breaststroke against Hauppauge Feb. 5. Photo by Bill Landon
Hauppauge senior Michael Schroeder a five-year varsity swimmer and returning all-state, all-Long Island and all-county award winner, wins the 100-yard butterfly @ 55.72 over Northport. Photo by Bill Landon
Hauppauge junior Jake Nielsen a five-year varsity swimmer a 2020 all-state, all-Long Island and all-county award winner wins the 200-yard individual Medley Feb. 5. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport senior Aidan Greenfield a six-year varsity swimmer and returning all-state (2018) all-county and all-league swimmer in the breaststroke leg of the 200 IM event Feb. 5. Photo by Bill Landon
Hauppauge junior Jake Nielsen a five-year varsity swimmer a 2020 all-state, all-Long Island and all-county award winner wins the 100-yard breaststroke against Northport Feb. 5. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport junior Blake Rossi in his third year on varsity, is a returning all-league swimmer competing in the 200 Medley Relay. Photo by Bill Landon

Hauppauge boys varsity swimming & diving team improved to 5-1 with a 101-79 win over Northport in a League II season finale Feb 5.

Fueling Hauppauge’s victory on Senior Day were seniors Vincent Reino, Michael Schroeder, Sean Napolitano, Michael Seda, Jake DiVilio, Owen St. Pierre, Seamus Buckley, Jalin Belli-McCue and Anthony Sicurelli 

With the win the Eagles are solidly positioned for a top seed in the League finals which begin Feb 13 at a venue yet to be announced. The Section XI Diving championships follow on Feb. 18 also at a site to be determined. 

