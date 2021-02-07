Hauppauge boys swim bests Northport in season finale

1 of 23

Hauppauge boys varsity swimming & diving team improved to 5-1 with a 101-79 win over Northport in a League II season finale Feb 5.

Fueling Hauppauge’s victory on Senior Day were seniors Vincent Reino, Michael Schroeder, Sean Napolitano, Michael Seda, Jake DiVilio, Owen St. Pierre, Seamus Buckley, Jalin Belli-McCue and Anthony Sicurelli.

With the win the Eagles are solidly positioned for a top seed in the League finals which begin Feb 13 at a venue yet to be announced. The Section XI Diving championships follow on Feb. 18 also at a site to be determined.