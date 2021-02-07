Virtual Art + Design College Fair launches week of February 15

High school students, or those looking for a career change can learn more about college programs in the fields of art and design in a series of free virtual talks with college representatives beginning the week of February 15.

Presented by the Art League of Long Island, the virtual fair features the College for Creative Studies on February 16 at 6 p.m., Five Towns College on February 17 at 6 p.m., the Ringling College of Art + Design on February 18 at 6 p.m., and the Laguna College of Art + Design February 19 at 6 p.m.