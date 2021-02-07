Virtual Art + Design College Fair launches week of February 15
High school students, or those looking for a career change can learn more about college programs in the fields of art and design in a series of free virtual talks with college representatives beginning the week of February 15.
Presented by the Art League of Long Island, the virtual fair features the College for Creative Studies on February 16 at 6 p.m., Five Towns College on February 17 at 6 p.m., the Ringling College of Art + Design on February 18 at 6 p.m., and the Laguna College of Art + Design February 19 at 6 p.m.
The Art League‘s Virtual College Fair connects Art and Design students with premier colleges for information and recruitment sessions.
Tuesday, February 16 / 6pm
College For Creative Studies
Presenter: April Segedi, Assistant Director of Admissions
The College for Creative Studies (CCS) is a nonprofit, private college authorized by the Michigan Education Department to grant Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees. CCS, located in midtown Detroit, strives to provide students with the tools needed for successful careers in the dynamic and growing creative industries.
With world-class faculty and unsurpassed facilities, students learn to be visual communicators who actively use art and design toward the betterment of society.
|
Wednesday, February 17 / 6pm
Five Towns College, Dix Hills NY
Presenters: Drew Ladew, Assistant Director of Admissions and Professor Julie Haring, Computer Graphics Program
Five Towns College is a private college in Long Island, New York dedicated to providing a top education for the broad range of creative students. Located in a thriving neighborhood near the Big Apple and Twin Forks of Long Island, Five Towns College offers degree programs that will hone your skills with hands-on and online coursework, distinguished faculty, major-related internships and work opportunities.
Many students are attracted to concentrations in audio recording technology as well as a desire to be a professional in the film, television, radio, graphic design, music, theatre arts and technical design industries. The Interactive Computer Graphics (ICG) program offers a challenging, idea-driven environment that teaches students skills in creative design technologies. These technologies are used in a variety of redefined creative ways, including 2D/3D Animation, Virtual Reality, and User Interface design.
|
Thursday, February 18 / 6pm
Ringling College of Art + Design
Presenter: Kirche Zeile, Northeast Regional Admissions Counselor
Ringling College of Art and Design is a small, fully accredited, private, non-profit, art and design college located in sunny Sarasota, Florida. At Ringling, students are encouraged to take risks, question norms, and rethink “the way things are.” Students will create work with purpose and meaning and are pushed to be stronger, better, and more powerful artists. All while being supported and encouraged by an award-winning faculty of working creatives. Ringling offers thirteen creative disciplines-eleven BFA programs and two BA programs.
|
Friday, February 19 / 6pm
Laguna College of Art + Design
LCAD is a small private nonprofit art college located in sunny Southern, California. LCAD offers accredited BFA Degrees in Animation, Drawing + Painting, Entertainment Design, Experimental Animation, Game Art, Graphic Design + Digital Media, and Illustration as well as several Minors, including Art History and Creative Writing. Students may now specialize in an area of study within a given major, such as focus studies in Action Sports.
LCAD’s partnerships with some of the world’s most recognized creative leaders—including Nike, Hurley, and Blizzard Entertainment—allow them to meet industry demands and ensure that LCAD graduates continue to enjoy high job placement rates. Low tuition costs, inspiring locale, exceptional faculty of professionals and connections with industry leaders all have helped earn LCAD a reputation as one of the top colleges of choice for motivated artists and designers seeking career advantages in their chosen fields.
For more information visit www.artleagueli.org or email [email protected].