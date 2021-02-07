Harborfields Library to hold blood drive on Feb. 10 Arts & EntertainmentCommunityEventsLibrary by Heidi Sutton - February 7, 2021 0 43 Pixabay photo Harborfields Public Library, 31 Broadway, Greenlawn holds an emergency blood drive on Wednesday, Feb. 10 from 1 to 7 p.m. Blood supplies in the area are very low. Book your appointment with the New York Blood Center: https://donate.nybc.org/…/schedules/drive_schedule/277863 Walk-ins may be taken if social distancing allows. If you have questions about your medical eligibility, call Long Island Blood Services at 1-800-688-0900. Call the library at 631-757-4200 for more information.