Harborfields Library to hold blood drive on Feb. 10

Pixabay photo
Harborfields Public Library, 31 Broadway, Greenlawn holds an emergency blood drive on Wednesday, Feb. 10 from 1 to 7 p.m. Blood supplies in the area are very low.
Book your appointment with the New York Blood Center:
https://donate.nybc.org/…/schedules/drive_schedule/277863
Walk-ins may be taken if social distancing allows.
If you have questions about your medical eligibility, call Long Island Blood Services at 1-800-688-0900.
Call the library at 631-757-4200 for more information.

