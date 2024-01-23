Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson named one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals

Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson announced on Jan. 23 that it is one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals for 2024, according to new research released by Healthgrades, a leading resource consumers use to find a hospital or doctor. This achievement puts Mather Hospital in the top 5% of hospitals nationwide for overall clinical performance and reflects Mather Hospital’s commitment to exceptional patient care. Mather Hospital has received the America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award for two years in a row (2023-2024).

“This recognition highlights Mather Hospital’s commitment to clinical excellence and patient safety,” said Executive Director Kevin McGeachy. “Together with Northwell Health we are continually investing in the future of health care for our communities, from recruiting the highly skilled physicians, the construction of our new advanced Emergency Department, and our commitment to advanced technology such as robotically assisted surgical systems. Congratulations to the entire Mather team for this achievement.”

To determine the top hospitals for 2024, Healthgrades evaluated risk-adjusted mortality and complication rates for more than 30 conditions and procedures at approximately 4,500 hospitals nationwide. Unlike other hospital studies, Healthgrades ratings are based solely on what matters most: patient outcomes. The 2024 Healthgrades analysis revealed significant variation in hospital performance, making it increasingly important to seek care at top-rated programs. From 2020-2022, if all hospitals, as a group, performed similarly to America’s 250 Best Hospitals, on average, 178,402 lives could potentially have been saved.*

“Healthgrades commends Mather Hospital for their leadership and continued dedication to high quality care,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Data Science at Healthgrades. “As one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals, Mather Hospital is elevating the standard for quality care nationwide and ensuring superior outcomes for the patients in their community.”

Consumers can visit Healthgrades.com to learn more about how Healthgrades measures hospital quality and access a patient-friendly overview of how we rate and why hospital quality matters here.

*Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of MedPAR data for 2020 through 2022 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only. Click here to view the complete 2024 America’s Best Hospital Awards Methodology.