Theatre Three to hold open cast call for ‘The Producers’

Theatre three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson will hold ensemble auditions for its upcoming production of The Producers on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. and Monday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. Seeking strong singers/dancers to play usherettes, show girls, storm troopers, street characters and more. Prepare 16 bars from the song of your choice; bring sheet music in the proper key; accompanist provided. You may sing from the score. Be prepared to dance. Tap a plus (bring tap shoes if available). Bring headshot/resume if available. Callbacks TBD. Rehearsals begin in March and performances will be held from May 18 to June 22. For more information, visit www.theatrethree.com/auditions.html.