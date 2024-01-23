Woman arrested in Huntington Station massage parlor raid

Suffolk County Police arrested a woman on Jan. 23 for alleged prostitution and unauthorized practice of a profession during a massage parlor raid in Huntington Station.

In response to numerous community complaints, Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers, in conjunction with the Town of Huntington Fire Marshal and Huntington Public Safety, conducted an investigation into Huntington Spa, located at 1973 New York Ave., and arrested Xiao Mei Ye at 2:30 p.m.

Ye, 44, of Flushing, was charged with two counts of alleged Unauthorized Practice of a Profession, a felony, and two counts of Prostitution, a misdemeanor. Summonses were issued by the town of Huntington Public Safety.

Ye was released on a Desk Appearance Ticket and is scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.