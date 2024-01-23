Two people killed in Central Islip motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Third Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed two people in Central Islip on Jan. 22.

A man was driving a 2002 Honda Accord eastbound on Suffolk Avenue when he attempted to make a left turn onto William Street and his vehicle was struck by a westbound 2009 Lexus sedan at approximately 10:50 p.m.

The driver of the Honda and his passenger, also a man, were transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore where they were pronounced dead. Their names are being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The driver of the Lexus, a 19-year-old man, was not injured.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks. Detectives are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.