Stolen credit card used at Saks Fifth Avenue in Huntington Station

1 of 2

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the woman who allegedly used a stolen credit card at a Huntington Station business in December.

A woman allegedly used a stolen credit card to make a purchase at Saks Fifth Avenue, located at 230 Walt Whitman Road and CVS located 2 E. Jericho Tpke, Huntington Station on December 22.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.