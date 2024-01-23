Wanted for Medford Petit Larceny

1 of 3

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the people who allegedly stole merchandise from a Medford store in December.

Two men allegedly stole plants from Lowe’s, located at 2796 Route 112, on December 21. The plants were valued at $489. One man was wearing a blue coat and the second man was wearing a black coat. The suspects fled in a white pickup truck.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.