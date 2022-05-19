Home Arts & Entertainment Mather Hospital hosts Northwell Health Walk May 22
In honor of Walk Week, Mather Hospital, 75 North Country Road, Port Jefferson will take part in the Northwell Health Walk on Sunday, May 22 at 10 a.m. The five-mile walk through Port Jefferson and Belle Terre will raise money for the Fortunato Breast Health Center. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. with an opening ceremony at 9:45 a.m. Enjoy music by “Damaged Goods” and a light breakfast. To register to walk, form a team or donate, visit www.NorthwellHealthWalk.com/Port Jefferson.