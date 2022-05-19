Times … and dates: May 19 to May 26, 2022

Thursday May 19

International Museum Day

Celebrate International Museum Day at the Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd., Centereach from 4 to 7 p.m. Representatives from many local museums, historical societies, science and nature centers will be on hand to share information regarding their collections, programs and exhibits! Call 585-9393 for further information.

An evening of jazz

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook welcomes the Big Little Bad Band in concert from 7 to 9:30 p.m. featuring vocalist Madeline Kole and original compositions and arrangements by bandleader and pianist Rich Iacona. Tickets are $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children, under age 5 free. Visit www.thejazzloft.org to order.

Friday May 20

Salute to Veterans concert

In honor of our military veterans and active duty service members, the North Shore Community Band presents a Salute to Veterans concert at St. John the Baptist Church, 1488 North Country Road, Wading River at 7:30 p.m. Featuring favorite patriotic songs, Americana pieces, favorite marches and more. The concert is free and the fun is unlimited. For more information, go to www.nscbli.org.

Saturday May 21

Spring Yard Sale

The Yaphank Historical Society will hold a multi-vendor Spring Yard Sale on the grounds of the Robert & Isabella Hawkins House at 4 Yaphank Avenue, Yaphank from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring a large variety of crafts, collectibles, and household items. Rain date is May 22. Call 631-924-4803 or visit www.yaphankhistorical.org.

Library Craft & Flea Market

Harborfields Public Library, 31 Broadway, Greenlawn will hold its annual outdoor Friends of the Library Craft & Flea Market from 10 a.m. to 4 pm. featuring craft vendors, local businesses, and flea market items from individual sellers. Held rain or shine. Call 757-4200.

Fleece & Fiber Festival

Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead presents its annual Fleece & Fiber Festival today and May 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will feature fiber artisans sharing their knitted, crocheted, woven, spun, and quilted works for sale along with sheep shearing demonstrations, four-legged guests, and special fiber-focused tours of the Hallock Homestead. Food truck vendors will be available for lunch. Held rain or shine. Admission is $10 per person, ages 12 and under free. Questions? Call 298-5292.

Outdoor Thrift Market

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown hosts an Outdoor Thrift Market today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shop for antiques, knick knacks, furniture and other household treasures. Money raised will help the Center’s resident wildlife. Call 979-6344 or 901-5911 for more information.

Latin American Night

The Northport Historical Society, 215 Main St., Northport invites the comm,unity to a Latin American Night from 6 to 8 p.m. Presenter Walter Monteblanco will introduce and teach the dances of Rumba, Tango and Salsa. A buffet of delicious Latin American foods and refreshments catered by Laurel Road Cafe and Deli will be served. $70 per person. To register, visit www.northporthistorical.org or call 757-9859.

Piano concert

Setauket Presbyterian Church, 5 Caroline Ave., Setauket invites the community to a piano concert by Quinn Nenninger at 7 p.m. The pianist has returned from performing in Spain and Russia and will show his new compositions at the gathering on a 9′ Steinway. The program will feature classical, new age and soothing piano music lovers will enjoy in a friendly and relaxing atmosphere. Free. Donations welcome. Call 941-4271.

Sunday May 22

Fleece & Fiber Festival

See May 21 listing.

Port Jefferson Farmers Market

Get local! The Port Jefferson Farmer’s Market returns to Harborfront Park, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson today and every Sunday through Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Purchase local produce, honey, bread and baked goods, plants and flower bouquets. Call 473-4724.

Still Cruisin’ Car Club Show

AMVets Post 48, 660 Hawkins Ave., Lake Ronkonkoma hosts a vintage car show by the Still Cruisin’ Car Club from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rain date is June 5. Call 732-1231.

Food and Personal Care Drive

Theatre Three will host a food and personal care items drive to benefit the Open Cupboard Pantry at Infant Jesus Church from 9 a.m. to noon. Items will be collected at the Infant Jesus convent building at 110 Hawkins St. (off Myrtle Ave.) in Port Jefferson Village. Donations needed include juice, mustard, mayonnaise, ketchup, flour, sugar, Maseca corn flour, cooking oil, coffee, pancake mix (complete), pancake syrup, canned fruit, healthy snacks as well as shampoo, conditioner, soap, deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, razors, toilet paper, baby shampoo, baby wash, baby wipes, baby powder, Desitin and lotion. Grocery store gift cards and cash also accepted. For more information, call 938-6464.

Vanderbilt Car Show

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport hosts a car show by the Cadillac-Lasalle Club of Long Island from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come see beautifully restored automobiles in a beautiful setting. Visitors just pay general admission to the museum: $10 adults, $9 seniors and students, $7 children 12 ad under. For more information, call 806-4879.

Huntington Village Art Walk

Come experience the arts in Huntington Village during its annual Art Walk from noon to 5 p.m. This self-guided tour features new exhibits at 11 museums and galleries within a mile walk including the Heckscher Museum of Art, Huntington Arts Council, Huntington Art Center and many more. Artists will be on hand to talk about their inspiration while you enjoy tasty treats and enjoy live music. Free. Visit www.huntingtonartcenter.com for a walking map.

Chinese Auction

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church Parish Hall, 800 Portion Road, Lake Ronkonkoma will host a Chinese Auction with doors opening at 12:30 p.m. Featuring over 125 amazing prizes, with delux and grand prizes with raffles called at 2 p.m. $10 admission includes 25 tickets, coffee and cake. Extra sheets are $5 each. Join them for a great afternoon of fun. Call 737-4388.

Grist Mill tours

The Stony Brook Grist Mill, 100 Harbor Road, Stony Brook will be open today and every Sunday through October from 1 to 4 p.m. Learn about the inner workings of the mill as it crushes grain into flour and hear about its 323 year history on a guided tour will a miller during guided tours and a visit the Country Store. Admission is $4 for adults, $2 for children. Cash only. For more information on the Stony Brook Grist Mill and for large group tours, call The Ward Melville Heritage Organization at 751-2244.

Silver Chords Chorus concert

Smithtown Historical Society’s Frank Brush Barn, 211 E. Main Street, Smithtown welcomes the Silver Chords Chorus in concert at 2 p.m. Celebrating 40 years of choral music, the program will include such old gems as “Shenandoah,” “Birth of the Blues,” “Let the River Run” and “How Can I Keep From Singing,” along with some special premieres. Admission is free. Call 235-3593.

Chai Center lecture

The Chai Center, 501 Vanderbilt Parkway, Dix Hills presents Against All Odds: How One Jew Stood Up To The Soviets And KGB, a heroic story of faith, courage and survival, with guest speaker Yosef Mendelevich at 7 p.m. Tickets are $16 in advance at www.thechaicenter.com/hero, $22 at the door. Questions? Call 351-8672.

Sunday Street Concert – This event has been postponed to June 5

Bob Dylan’s 81st birthday is on May 24th. WUSB-FM’s Sunday Street Series celebrates his sixty years of recording and performing by presenting “Dylan Through the Decades” — a webcast on the Facebook page of The Long Island Museum at 7 p.m. Artists from the United States, France, England, and Scotland will share their interpretations of Dylan songs from over the six decades since the release of his 1962 debut album. Participating singers include Olivier Durand, The Kennedys, Ray Lambiase, Jez Lowe, Rod MacDonald & Big Brass Bed, Paul McKenna, Elliott Murphy, Willie Nile, Tom Russell, Steve Tilston, Sloan Wainwright, Pat Wictor, and Brooks Williams. Visit facebook.com/LIMuseum.

Monday May 23

Art Lecture

Join art historian Jay Schuck at Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station for a lecture titled Plundered: Art Lost During World War II from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Learn why these works were targeted and the efforts taken to recover them. Free and open to all. Visit www.cplib.org or call 928-1212 to register.

TVHS lecture

The Three Village Historical Society in Setauket continues its livestream lecture series with A School with a Vision: Celebrating 100 Years of The Stony Brook School at 7 p.m. A century ago, a vision was cast by an intrepid group of clergymen to open a school. It was not to be merely another school modeled on its older New England peers, but rather one that would shift the paradigm in educational thought in reclaiming a formative purpose. The Stony Brook School was founded in response to what had become the hollowed condition of contemporary education. In honor of its centennial celebrations, David Hickey, a history faculty member and the school historian, will deliver a presentation on the School’s history and its unique mission in education. Join the TVHS in gaining new insight into one of the storied institutions of the Stony Brook community. Suggested donation. To RSVP, visit www.tvhs.org.

Tuesday May 24

Goat Yoga at the SHS

Join the Smithtown Historical Society, 211 E. Main St., Smithtown for an evening of goat yoga from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. or from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. The yoga instructor will lead the class through a 45 minute practice of yoga with friendly, interactive goats provided by Steppin’ Out Ponies and Petting Zoo. Tickets are $28 per person and all levels of yoga are welcome. Please bring a mat & towel. Registration is required by visiting www.eventbrite.com.

Wednesday May 25

Historic Walking Tour & Pub Crawl

The Huntington Historical Society hosts a Historic Walking Tour Pub Crawl from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Led by Town of Huntington Historian Robert C. Hughes, this walking tour will guide you through the notable buildings and events in the history of Huntington Village. Along the way participants will stop at local establishments, (with a great history or in a historic building) to enjoy some refreshment before continuing the tour. Meet at the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Building, 228 Main Street, Huntington at 6 p.m. $25 per person. Reservations are required. Please email [email protected] or call 631-427-7045 to reserve your space.

Cruise Night Car Show

It’s back! The Shoppes at East Wind, 5720 Route 25A, Wading River hosts a Cruise Night Car Show every Wednesday through Oct. 26 from 5 to 9 p.m. Visit the Shoppes, enjoy a bite to eat and then check out the fine array of classic cars in the parking lot. Call 929-3500.

Thursday May 26

Author Talk

In honor of ALS Awareness Month, Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson will welcome local author Christine Pendergast for a discussion of the book Blink Spoken Here from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Copies of the book will be available for sale and signing at the event. Open to all. Call 928-1212 to register in advance.

Atelier lecture

The Atelier at Flowerfield in St. James continues its online lecture series with Introduction to Freehand Airbrush Painting with Ross Barbera from 7 to 9 p.m. With a Spring crocus as his subject, Barbera will present a video demonstration to introduce viewers to the tools, techniques, and materials used when painting freehand with an airbrush. To register for this free webinar, visit www.theatelieratflowerfield.org/lectures.

Vanderbilt lecture

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport hosts a lecture titled Long Island Estates of the Great Gatsby Era with best-selling author, architect, and historian Gary Lawrance at 7 p.m. Lawrance will introduce participants to the real Long Island mansions that inspired F. Scott Fitzgerald’s literary classic The Great Gatsby. Light refreshments will be served. Tickets are $10 per person. To register, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Film

‘Fire of Love’

The Port Jefferson Documentary Series concludes its Spring season with a screening of Fire of Love at Theatre Three, 412 Main Street, Port Jefferson on May 23 at 7 p.m. The documentary tells the story of two French lovers, Katia and Maurice Krafft, who died in a volcanic explosion doing the very thing that brought them together: unraveling the mysteries of our planet, while simultaneously capturing the most explosive volcano imagery ever recorded. Along the way, they changed our understanding of the natural world, and saved tens of thousands of lives. Guest speakers will be Director Sara Dosa and Producer Shane Boris via Zoom. $10 admission at the door (cash only) or in advance at www.portjeffdocumentaryseries.com.

Theater

‘Mamma Mia!’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson closes its 2021-2022 with Mamma Mia! from May 21 to June 25. ABBA’s timeless hits tell the enchanting story! On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the Greek island paradise they last visited twenty years ago. Featuring such chart toppers as “Knowing Me, Knowing You,” “Take a Chance on Me,” “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!,” and “Dancing Queen,” this is a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget. Contains adult themes and situations. Tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors and students, $20 children ages 5 and older. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Much Ado About Nothing’

The Carriage House Players continues its annual Shakespeare Festival at the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport with sm from June 5 to June 26 on Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 7 p.m. Performances take place outdoors on stage in the courtyard, where the Spanish-Mediterranean architecture adds a touch of timeless charm and magic. Bring a picnic dinner to enjoy before the show and bring your own lawn chair. Inclement weather cancels. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 seniors and children ages 12 and under. To order, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

‘Kinky Boots’

Up next at the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport is Kinky Boots from May 19 to July 3. With songs by Cyndi Lauper and book by Harvey Fierstein, this dazzling, sassy and uplifting musical celebrates a joyous story, inspired by true life events, taking you from the factory floor of a men’s shoe factory to the glamorous catwalks of Milan! Tickets range from $75 to $80 with free valet parking. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘It Shoulda Been You’

Star Playhouse at Stage 74, 74 Hauppauge Road, Commack presents It Shoulda Been You, Broadway’s wild musical farce with blushing brides, nervous grooms, overbearing moms, unexpected guests and plenty of crazy twists and turns, on May 21 at 8 p.m. and May 22 at 2 p.m. It’s wedding season and you’re invited to a wedding like no other! Get ready for a good time filled with music, mayhem, comedy, and a real bunch of characters! Tickets are $25 adults, $20 seniors and students. To order, call 462-9800, ext. 136 or visit www.starplayhouse.com.

Vendors Wanted

◆ The Shoppes at East Wind, 5768 Route 25A, Wading River has vendor opportunities available for its upcoming outdoor Farmer’s Markets on May 21, June 18, July 16, Aug. 20 and Sept.17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 631-929-3500 x708 for an application.

◆ East End Arts, 133 E. Main St., Riverhead will host the 26th annual Community Mosaic Street Painting Festival in Downtown Riverhead on May 29 from noon to 5 p.m. Craft/artisan vendors and food/beverage vendors may visit www.eastendarts.org for an application or call 631-727-0900.

◆ Ronkonkoma Chamber of Commerce seeks vendors for its 2022 Ronkonkoma Street Fair along Hawkins Avenue in Ronkonkoma on May 29 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visit www.ronkonkomachamber.com for a vendor application. Call 631-963-2796 for more info.

◆ Commack United Methodist Church, 486 Townline Road, Commack seeks vendors for its Community Yard Sale on June 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fee is $25 per space. Tables are not supplied and the event is held rain or shine. Outdoor spaces are 10’ by 10’; indoor spaces 6’ by 6’. For additional information, call 631-499-7310 or email [email protected]

◆ Farmingville Hills Chamber of Commerce will host its 10th annual Farmingville Street Fair along Portion Road on June 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Interested vendors can call 631-317-1738 or visit www.farmingvillechamber.com for an application.

◆ St. Thomas of Canterbury, 29 Brooksite Drive, Smithtown seeks craft or new merchandise vendors for its Craft Fair and Car Show on Oct. 8 (rain date is Oct. 15 for craft fair only). Visit www.stthomasofcanterbury.net or call 631-265-4520 to obtain an application or get more info.