Kids Korner: May 19 to May 26, 2022

PROGRAMS

Scavenger Hunt at the Hatchery

Celebrate World Turtle Day & Endangered Species Day with a scavenger hunt at Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor on May 20, 21, 22 and 23 anytime from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Hatchery is home to some very unique animals. Some are even endangered, threatened or species of special concern. Take a hunt around to find and learn about these incredible animals. Admission is $7 adults, $6 seniors, $5 children ages 3 to 12. For more information, call 516-692-6768.

Cuddle and Care Workshop

Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, East Setauket hosts a children’s workshop for ages 3 to 12, Cuddle and Care, on May 21 from 10 a.m. to noon, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. and 3 to 5p.m., and on May 22 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. Children will be introduced to the farm’s newest baby barnyard animals. Learn what they eat, how they grow, and how to take care of them. There will also be a farm tour, crafts, and a tractor ride! $40 per child. To register, call 689-8172 or visit www.bennersfarm.com.

Tiny Seeds

Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park hosts a Tiny Tots program for ages 3 to 5 titled Tiny Seeds on May 21 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. This program will connect children and their parents with nature through a short walk, animal visitors, and crafts. $4 per child. To register, please visit Eventbrite.com and search #NatureEdventure

Frogs & Friends

Caleb Smith State Park Preserve, 581 W. Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown presents a family program titled Frogs & Friends on May 21 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. From frogs and toads to newts and salamanders, amphibians are an amazing group of animals! Join the staff to learn more about these amazing cold-blooded creatures as you search for them in their natural habitat.$4 per person. Advance reservations required by calling 265-1054.

Beach Wander

Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve, 25 Lloyd Harbor Road, Huntington hosts a Beach Wander program for families on May 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Take a walk to Caumsett’s beautiful north shore beach while learning about the forest, the Sound, the sand and the shells. Bring lunch and wear comfortable shoes. 5+ miles with hilly and sandy terrain. $4 per person. To register, please visit Eventbrite.com and search #NatureEdventure

Build-a-Boat Workshop

Come celebrate Maritime Heritage Day at the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor on May 22. Adults and kids can drop in any time from 1 to 3 p.m. to imagine, design and create unique wooden vessel models out of a variety of materials in this open-ended workshop. Go home with your creation! Admission + $10 participant. Call 367-3418 for more information.

Owl Prowl Thursday

Visit Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown on May 26 from 7:45 to 9:45 p.m. for an Owl Prowl! Meet and learn about some of the Center’s resident owls and then embark on a walk into the darkness to enjoy the night. Dress warmly, wear bug spray, and bring a flashlight just in case. Open to families with children ages 5 and up. $15 per person. For tickets, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org.

THEATER

Pinkalicious The Musical

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport continues its children’s theater season with Pinkalicious The Musical from May 28 to July 3. Pinkalicious can’t stop eating pink cupcakes despite warnings from her parents. Her pink indulgence lands her at the doctor’s office with Pinkititis, an affliction that turns her pink from head to toe — a dream come true for this pink loving enthusiast. But when her hue goes too far, only Pinkalicious can figure out a way to get out of this predicament. Tickets are $20. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs on May 28, June 4, 11 and 18 at 11 a.m. with a sensory sensitive performance on June 12 at 11 a.m. Join them for a hysterical retelling of a wonderful story with a Queen, a Witch, a Princess with skin as white as snow, and seven dwarfs guaranteed to keep you laughing from start to finish. Costumes encouraged. All seats are $10. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.