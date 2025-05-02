Mather Hospital achieves milestone of 10,000 robotic surgeries

Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson has announced that it has achieved a significant milestone — completing 10,000 robotic surgery procedures using the da Vinci® surgical system – the most of any hospital in Suffolk County. This achievement underscores the hospital’s commitment to providing cutting-edge, minimally invasive surgical care to our community.

Mather Hospital is in the top 10% of hospitals on Long Island performing robotic surgery, using five da Vinci® surgical robots. The hospital, which is a Robotic Surgery Center of Excellence, the first in New York State, and an Epicenter in Robotic Bariatric Surgery, has performed robotic surgery since 2011, consistently investing in advanced technology and highly skilled surgeons.

The most common robotic surgeries at Mather are bariatric and general surgery, followed by gynecology, thoracic, and urology. Approximately 99% of our bariatric cases are performed robotically. The average length of stay for patients undergoing robotic surgery is two days.

“Achieving 10,000 robotic surgeries is a testament to our surgical team’s commitment to continually elevating patient care,” said Mather Hospital President Kevin McGeachy. “This milestone reflects our ongoing investment in innovative technology and our dedication to providing the best possible outcomes for our patients.”

Robotic surgery offers numerous benefits to the patient, including smaller incisions, reduced pain and scarring, shorter hospital stays, and faster recovery times. Mather Hospital utilizes the da Vinci® surgical system to enhance surgical precision, dexterity and visualization.

Using the da Vinci® Surgical System, the surgeon operates seated comfortably at a console while viewing a high definition, 3D image inside the patient’s body. The surgeon’s fingers grasp the master controls below the display with hands and wrists naturally positioned relative to his or her eyes. The system seamlessly translates the surgeon’s hand, wrist and finger movements into precise, real-time movements of surgical instruments.

“We are incredibly proud of the profound impact our robotic surgery program has had on more than 10,000 lives in our community,” said Arif Ahmad, MD, director of Mather Hospital’s Robotic Surgery Center of Excellence. “This milestone motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of surgical innovation and providing the highest quality care for years to come. Our world-renowned team serves as an international epicenter for robotic surgery, and we have hosted, through live presentations and Telepresence, surgeons from England and France in addition to multiple centers in the U.S.”

Telepresence with Intuitive Hub allows live sharing of a procedure, using two-way audio and video, enabling surgeons who are in another geographic location to observe and mentor colleagues during robotic-assisted surgeries in real time.

For information about Mather Hospital, visit matherhospital.org or follow us @MatherHospital on Facebook.