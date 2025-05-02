Smithtown Highway Department uses technology & specialized equipment to strengthen infrastructure ahead of paving season 

1 of 4

As paving season kicks off, the Town of Smithtown Highway Department is hitting the ground running with a smarter, more efficient approach to infrastructure maintenance. By combining cutting-edge technology, and proactive planning, the department has completed a number of key projects to protect residents, prevent costly repairs, and improve road safety and flood resilience across the township.

“This year, the Town Board made a significant $3 million investment in our capital budget specifically for roads and critical infrastructure upgrades. This is not just about paving roads—it’s about protecting homes, neighborhoods, and the long-term quality of life for our residents. The Town Board and Highway Department are deeply committed to prioritizing smart, proactive solutions. We’re no longer just reacting to problems—we’re leveraging real-time data, advanced technology, and strategic planning to stretch every taxpayer dollar and deliver the highest quality work. These investments ensure our roadways, drainage systems, and stormwater infrastructure are safer, more efficient, and built to withstand whatever Mother Nature throws at us and other future challenges,” said Town of Smithtown Supervisor Ed Wehrheim in a press release.

With over 470 miles of roads, hundreds of drainage systems, sumps, recharge basins, curbs, and driveway aprons under its care, the Highway Department has been working year-round to get ahead of potential infrastructure failures before they occur.

“Our goal is to work smarter, not harder—and most importantly, to stay ahead of problems before they become public hazards or costly emergencies… Through the use of new technology and by partnering with our experts in Environment and Waterways, Parks, and Engineering, we’re creating safer, more resilient roads and stronger infrastructure for the future,” said Highway Superintendent Robert Murphy.

Flood Prevention Through the Clean Stream Program

Flood mitigation through the Clean Stream program is a cross-departmental initiative aimed at improving water flow and reducing stormwater runoff pollution. By clearing sediment, debris, and invasive growth from local streams, crews out in the field help to prevent flooding, high water table issues, and water stagnation in vulnerable neighborhoods.

Recent completed work included major cleanups along stream corridors in the Village of the Branch from Route 347 to the new footbridge along old Route 111 (near Mt. Pleasant Road), and off Terry Road in Nesconset (George St, Jerome St, Helene Ave, and Caroline Ave), where crews restored a blocked streambed to reestablish natural water flow.

The Clean Stream crew works hand-in-hand with residents, neighborhood associations, and village partners to maintain healthy, free-flowing waterways that serve as natural flood mitigation and filtration systems.

Smarter Repairs Through Advanced Camera Inspections

The Highway Department has also deployed specialty cameras, pipe crawlers, with fiber optic sensors to inspect underground infrastructure for damage—saving time, resources, and taxpayer dollars by spotting potential problems before they escalate.

In hamlets of St. James (the Numbered Avenues along Woodlawn heading west toward Lake Avenue) and in Commack (on Marie Crescent), crews used cameras to identify root intrusions, blockages, and potential pipe collapses, many of which could have caused severe road damage or flooding. In some cases, such as 7th Avenue in St. James, cameras detected a hidden sinkhole in time for crews to install a liner between manholes, avoiding excavation and a full road replacement. This damage could have eaten up a majority of the road programs budget had it not been identified and corrected.

At a sump location near Dana Lane in Commack, advanced camera inspections identified a potentially catastrophic infrastructure failure just in time. Had it gone unnoticed, the damage could have led to severe flooding and structural issues for nearby homes—resulting in an enormously expensive emergency repair. Thanks to swift action and proactive technology, the issue was stabilized before it escalated. This not only prevented a major financial burden on local homeowners, but also saved Smithtown taxpayers from footing the bill for extensive damage and remediation efforts. It’s a powerful example of how smart, preventative maintenance protects both the community and the public’s investment.

Preparing for Paving Season with Precision

With key repairs completed and infrastructure secured, the Highway Department is now preparing for its 2025 paving season, using data from inspections to prioritize roadwork based on urgency and long-term effectiveness. This proactive strategy not only makes roads safer and longer-lasting—it helps stretch taxpayer dollars further by preventing avoidable repairs and maximizing every mile paved.

Residents are encouraged to stay engaged by checking for updates on paving schedules and reporting any road concerns through the Town’s official website; SmithtownNY.gov or by contacting the Highway Department at 631-360-7500.