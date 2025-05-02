Cona Elder Law to host 9th annual Caregiver Conference May 7

Cona Elder Law will host its 9th Annual Caregiver Conference, “Rewiring & Retiring Well on Long Island: The Secret Ingredients No One Talks About,” on Wednesday, May 7 at the Hilton Long Island/Huntington, 598 Broadhollow Road, Melville from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

This conference offers a unique opportunity for older adults and caregivers to connect with industry professionals, explore valuable resources, and gain insights into various aspects of elder care. With an expected attendance of over 200 community members, the event promises to be both informative and supportive for those in the sandwich generation, caregivers, and anyone between the ages of 45 to 75.

The free event will feature a presentation from Melissa Negrin-Wiener, Esq., Senior Partner, Cona Elder Law, titled “Protecting your Assets to Retire Well & Leave a Legacy” as well as from Evelyn Gellar, Managing Director, Forest Hills Financial Group, titled “Managing Retirement Income & Risk During Tumbling Tariff Markets.”

The evening will feature a special panel discussion on “Rewiring & Retiring” featuring: Paul Fleishman, Newsday, Vice President of Public Affairs (Retired); Esther Fortunoff, Owner, Fortunoff’s, Rewired to EFG Designs; Kathy Munsch, American Heart Association, Regional Vice President (Retired); and Randy Goldbaum, Partner, Egress Pros, Rewired to Cannabis and Hemp Entrepreneur. The panel will be moderated by Jennifer B. Cona, Esq., Founder and Managing Partner of Cona Elder Law.

“Most of us can’t wait for the day when we can hang it all up and do what we want. But when that glorious time comes, many suffer from loss of identity, lack of purpose, inability to relate to others, depression, and more,” said Jennifer Cona, Founder and Managing Partner of Cona Elder Law. “In today’s economic climate, many older adults need to ‘rewire’ as they need an additional source of income to supplement retirement benefits. So, who are the people who are actually thriving in retirement and how are they doing it? How do you make the Golden Years actually golden?”

The evening will also feature an Exhibitor Expo with over 30 elder care industry sponsors and exhibitors. Attendees will have access to a wealth of resources on topics including home care, assisted living, reverse mortgages, long-term care insurance, and caregiver support services.

For more information and to register for the conference, please visit the official event page: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ 2025-cona-elder-law-annual- caregiver-conference- registration-1255669955639? aff=Prli

About Cona Elder Law

Cona Elder Law concentrates in the areas of elder law, estate planning, estate administration and litigation, and health care law. Cona Elder Law takes a holistic approach to elder law, providing support and resources for older adults and caregivers, and maintains long-term, partnering relationships with clients to provide the best solutions for multiple generations.

Event Details: