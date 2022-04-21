Manor Farm Park in Huntington to host Earth Day festivities April 23

Event to feature raffles, giveaways, plantings, disposal services, and more.

Councilmembers Joan Cergol and Salvatore Ferro, the Town of Huntington, Covanta, and Starflower Experiences are co-sponsoring Huntington’s Earth Day celebration for the first time at Manor Farm Park.

The free event will be held on Saturday, April 23 at 210 Manor Road, Huntington from 10 man, to 2 p.m. This year’s Earth Day will feature raffles, giveaways, and hands-on activities for all ages.

Free paper shredding, e-waste, and medical pill disposal services will be available to residents through Shreduction, the Town’s Environmental Waste Management Department, and the Suffolk County Police Department’s Operation Medicine Cabinet, respectively.

Other activities include a marine touch tank operated by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Suffolk County; an exhibit of formerly wild animals hosted by Volunteers for Wildlife; water chemistry and conservation demonstrations by the Town of Huntington Maritime Department; garden planting, composting, and beekeeping demonstrations by Starflower Experiences; and face painting and arts and crafts booths for kids to enjoy.

All participants will receive a raffle ticket with the chance to win electric-powered landscaping equipment courtesy of a $2,500 donation from Covanta, including a string trimmer/leaf blower combo kit, a compost tumbler with a cart, a lawn mower, and a pressure washer. Also, several event attendees will take home a birdhouse courtesy of the Love of Learning Montessori School in Centerport.

The Town’s Planning Department will be distributing bare root tree saplings, provided by the Long Island Native Plant Initiative, to everyone in attendance, and volunteers from the Robert M. Kubecka Memorial Town Garden will be giving away vegetable and flower seedlings.

“We set the bar high for this year’s Earth Day celebration and I’m proud to say we delivered something really special,” said Councilwoman Joan Cergol. “I’m grateful to Covanta for their generous donation, plus Starflower Experiences and everyone involved that helped make this event so extraordinary.”

“Huntington’s Earth Day celebration proves that education and environmental responsibility can be fun,” said Councilman Salvatore Ferro. “We want everyone to have a great time at Manor Farm and to go home thinking about how we can protect and preserve Long Island’s incredible ecosystem.”

Interested parties can sign up online at www.huntingtonny.gov/earth-day, but registration is not required to attend.