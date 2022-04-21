Royals rumble: Buccaneers overcome Port Jeff boys lax

Port Jeff senior Stephen Bayer looks for an open shooter in a Div-II road game against Islip. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior Kyle Scandale pushes up-field. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior Kyle Scandale fires at the cage. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior Stephen Bayer looks up-field. Photo by Bill Landon
Sophomore Cade Delgado at faceoff. Photo by Bill Landon
Sophomore Cade Delgado wins at “X.” Photo by Bill Landon
Long-stickman Blake Roberts clears the ball for the Royals. Photo by Bill Landon
Junior Brady DeWitt passes the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior Stephen Bayer looks for an open shooter. Photo by Bill Landon
Freshman Ryan Filippi looks for an open shooter. Photo by Bill Landon
Timeout. Photo by Bill Landon

The Port Jefferson Royals, fresh off their hard-fought victory over Mattituck three days earlier, hit a roadblock in their matchup against Islip High School on April 14. 

The Buccaneers had led by seven goals at halftime. Unable to close the gap, the Royals fell 14-5. Port Jeff senior Stephen Bayer had a hat trick, leading the Royals in scoring. Seniors Kyle Scandale and Michael Scannell both scored one goal as well.

The loss drops the Royals to 4-3 in league and 6-3 overall.

 

Photos by Bill Landon 

