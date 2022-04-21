Pitch perfect: Miller Place shuts out East Hampton

Starting pitcher Jason Strickland throws for the Panthers in a home game against East Hampton on April 19. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place center-fielder Justin Klein makes the play for the Panthers in a home game against East Hampton on April 19. Photo by Bill Landon
Alex Strickland takes a pitch. Photo by Bill Landon
Center-fielder Justin Klein drives one deep for the Panthers. Photo by Bill Landon
Center-fielder Justin Klein takes a cut. Photo by Bill Landon
Center-fielder Justin Klein with a base hit. Photo by Bill Landon
Tyler Hodella on his way to 2nd base. Photo by Bill Landon
Center-fielder Justin Klein scores a run. Photo by Bill Landon
3rd baseman Bradley Riegel takes a pitch. Photo by Bill Landon
Starting pitcher Jason Strickland throws for the Panthers. Photo by Bill Landon
Gio Cassino makes the play at 2nd base. Photo by Bill Landon
Alex Strickland fields an infield pop-up. Photo by Bill Landon
Gio Cassino at 2nd base. Photo by Bill Landon
Jack Kiernan rips the ball straight away. Photo by Bill Landon
First base. Photo by Bill Landon
Center-fielder Justin Klein steals 2nd base. Photo by Bill Landon
Time out. Photo by Bill Landon
Photo by Bill Landon
Strickland throws a pitch. Photo by Bill Landon
1st baseman Tyler Lopez rips one deep. Photo by Bill Landon
Alex Strickland drills one. Photo by Bill Landon
1st baseman Tyler Lopez at the ready. Photo by Bill Landon
Gio Cassino at the ready. Photo by Bill Landon
First base. Photo by Bill Landon
Catcher Michael Schleider with a line drive. Photo by Bill Landon
Center-fielder Justin Klein scores. Photo by Bill Landon
Catcher Michael Schleider on 2nd base. Photo by Bill Landon
3rd baseman Bradley Riegel with a monster shot for the Panthers. Photo by Bill Landon
3rd baseman Bradley Riegel with a standup double. Photo by Bill Landon
Gio Cassino takes a cut. Photo by Bill Landon
Gio Cassino safely on. Photo by Bill Landon
Gio Cassino slides safely into 2nd base. Photo by Bill Landon

It was a battle of the unbeaten Tuesday, April 19, when the Panthers of Miller Place, 5-0, hosted East Hampton, 9-0, in a league VI matchup.

In dominant fashion, the Miller Place pitching staff put on a shutout performance. Starting pitcher Jason Strickland had four complete innings for the win and Tyler Hodella picked up the save in a 6-0 Panther victory.

Despite their winning streak, there will be no rest for Miller Place this week as they have games scheduled for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. 

Photos by Bill Landon 

