Man killed in Ronkonkoma motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a man in

Ronkonkoma on Feb. 1.

Adelino Santiago was driving his 1996 Ford F-350 pickup truck traveling northbound on Smithtown Avenue when the vehicle struck the curb and flipped several times. Santiago, 56, of Bay Shore, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call Fifth Squad detectives at 631-854-8552.