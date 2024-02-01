Obituary: Virgina A. Steinsvold

Virginia A. Steinsvold of Fort Salonga, passed on Dec. 6, at 88 years of age. Beloved wife of John A. Steinsvold and loving mother of Christopher and his wife Anna Grant, and the late Teddy and a cherished grandmother of John. Visitation was held at Nolan Funeral Home in Northport on Dec. 12. Family and friends gathered for funeral services on Dec. 13, before proceeding to Calverton National Cemetery where she was laid to rest with her son.