Wanted for Flanders Criminal Mischief

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Southampton Town Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person or people who damaged a sign and stole another in Flanders.

The Welcome to Flanders sign, located at the corner of Pleasure Drive and County Road 104, was damaged and the Pleasure Drive street sign was stolen. The incidents were reported to police on January 23.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.