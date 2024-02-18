Man arrested for performing stunts in vehicle in Melville

Suffolk County Police have arrested an Oakdale teen for performing stunts in his car in Melville on Feb. 18.

In response to numerous community complaints, First Precinct Crime Section officers were monitoring

several areas for unlawful street gatherings when they observed a 2006 Ford Crown Victoria being

driven by Michael Doner doing donuts for a crowd in the Melville area at 3:19 p.m.

Doner, 18, of 15 Montauk Place in Oakdale, was charged with Unlawful Stunt Behavior in a Motor

Vehicle and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument. The Ford was seized.