Home Police & Fire Man arrested for performing stunts in vehicle in Melville
Man arrested for performing stunts in vehicle in Melville
Suffolk County Police have arrested an Oakdale teen for performing stunts in his car in Melville on Feb. 18.
In response to numerous community complaints, First Precinct Crime Section officers were monitoring
several areas for unlawful street gatherings when they observed a 2006 Ford Crown Victoria being
driven by Michael Doner doing donuts for a crowd in the Melville area at 3:19 p.m.
Doner, 18, of 15 Montauk Place in Oakdale, was charged with Unlawful Stunt Behavior in a Motor
Vehicle and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument. The Ford was seized.