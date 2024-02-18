Miller Place Inn closes its doors for good

By Samantha Rutt

The Miller Place Inn, a beloved landmark and popular wedding venue for decades, closed its doors permanently on Feb. 1, leaving the community reeling and couples scrambling to reschedule their dream weddings.

Owned and operated by the Regina family for 18 years, the inn has hosted countless celebrations, from weddings and anniversaries to graduations and corporate events. Known for its historic charm, picturesque gardens and attentive staff, the inn established itself as a cherished destination for residents of Miller Place and beyond.

“My son was married at the Miller Place Inn 36 years ago … it was perfectly delightful, a wonderful experience” Elanor McMullan, a longtime Miller Place resident said of the inn. “I have known the Miller Place Inn for so many years, they did a beautiful job with the wedding and we have many happy memories.”

The closure came as a shock to many, with couples receiving letters only days before their scheduled events. The Regina family cited “the current business environment, the changing dynamics of the catering industry and the remnant effects of the pandemic lockdowns” as reasons for the closure.

“Because of the current business environment, the changing dynamics of the catering industry and the remnant effects of the pandemic lockdown that still affect so many of residents and businesses, we have determined that it is not possible for us to continue operations,” the Reginas stated in a letter sent to customers who left deposits for upcoming events. “We’ve exhausted every effort to keep this family business … from coming to this end, including decorating upgrades and a recent renovation. Unfortunately, despite the financial cost of these efforts we have not been able to end the financial strain of continuing the business.”

While the future of the property remains unclear, the emotional impact is undeniable. The news has resonated deeply within the community. Residents shared memories of cherished events held at the inn on social media, expressing sadness and disbelief. Local businesses that often collaborated with the venue, like caterers and florists, also face uncertainties due to the sudden closure.

“​​My wife and I got married there this past year and were very happy with management and our ceremony. I am so sorry to hear that people didn’t have a good experience there, and am sorry to hear that the venue has closed,” an anonymous user on Reddit said about the inn.

“We got married there in 2019. The Regina family overall was nice and respectful and kept their promises. The food was incredible and we were satisfied with how everything turned out.” said another Reddit user.

Despite the sadness, there are also glimmers of hope. Organizations like Brides of Long Island are offering support to affected couples, helping them reschedule their weddings at alternative venues. The resilient spirit of the community is evident in the outpouring of sympathy and willingness to help those impacted by the closure.

Many questions remain unanswered regarding the financial details of the closure, the fate of employees and the future of the property. Whether it will be sold, repurposed or remain vacant is unknown.