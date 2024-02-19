Two-person exhibit ‘Equilibrium’ heads to Gallery North Feb. 22

Up next for Gallery North is Equilibrium, a selection of works by ceramicist Lori Rosen and photographer Scott Farrell, on view from February 22 to March 31 with each focusing on the interactions and relationships of a contained and constructed environment in dynamic equilibrium.

In Farrell’s work, the large glass windows of a greenhouse contain a lush indoor environment. These windows serve as a barrier, containing life and maintaining balances in temperature, humidity, and air quality. Farrell utilizes our separation from this balanced environment as a pre-existing “filter” — one that is whitewashed, streaked with condensation, or reflective — to create impressionistic and abstract compositions.

Balance is also central to Lori Rosen’s series Stepping Stones. Each reminiscent of actual stones glistening after a rain shower, her sculptures are comprised of delicately stacked harmonious compositions that appear to defy gravity. Rosen’s creative process plays with contrasting textures, luminous shapes, and bold forms, all emerging from her practice of yoga and meditation. Chance encounters unite both artists, as does the serendipity of the creative process. Rosen and Farrell seek these encounters as part of a lifelong search for balance both within themselves and the larger world around us.

The community is invited to an opening reception on Thursday, February 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. As a complement to the exhibition, Gallery North will host an ArTalk and discussion session with the artists on Thursday, March 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. The exhibition, reception and ArTalk are free.

This exhibition is generously sponsored by Jefferson’s Ferry and Suffolk County’s Department of Economic Development and Planning.

Located at 90 North Country Road in Setauket, Gallery North is open Wednesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, call 631-751-2676 or visit www.gallerynorth.org.