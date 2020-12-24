Macy’s assists Town of Huntington U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Drive

1 of 3

On the morning of Wednesday, December 16, Supervisor Chad A. Lupinacci joined Macy’s Manager Leon McDonald at Macy’s in Huntington Station with Staff Sergeant Jerry Caballero and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve as they picked up Toys for Tots donations collected in their annual drive coordinated by Town Veterans Affairs Coordinator Carol Rocco.

“Before all the snow started on Wednesday, U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sergeant Jerry Caballero picked up the Toys for Tots donations at Huntington Town Hall and Macy’s at Walt Whitman Shops. Thank you to Macy’s Manager Leon McDonald, Town Veterans Affairs Coordinator Carol Rocco, Staff Sergeant Caballero and all who donated to make Christmas merrier for many of our less fortunate children!” said Supervisor Chad A. Lupinacci.

Since 1947, the Marine Corps Reserve has been making Christmas wishes come true for needy children with their Toys for Tots campaign. Toys for Tots on Long Island makes a difference in the lives of less fortunate children in our communities. The Town of Huntington is partnering again this year with the Marine Corps Reserve hosting Toys for Tots donation boxes at Town Hall and other Town facilities.

In the photos: At Macy’s (Walt Whitman Shops), Supervisor Chad A. Lupinacci joins Macy’s Manager Leon McDonald, Town Veterans Affairs Coordinator Carol Rocco and U.S. Marine Corps Reserve led by Staff Sergeant Jerry Caballero; At Huntington Town Hall, Town Veterans Affairs Coordinator Carol Rocco with U.S. Marine Corps Reserve led by Staff Sergeant Jerry Caballero.