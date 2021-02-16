Home Arts & Entertainment Long Island Museum offers winter break family fun
Come in from the cold during this week’s school break and let the Long Island Museum’s Educators entertain the family with a free fun, interactive and informative program on Thursday, February 18 at 2 p.m.
Join them virtually as they explore sleighs in the Carriage Museum, read a story perfect for the season, and make some yummy treats together.
Tune in to this special family fun program on LIM’s YouTube channel here.