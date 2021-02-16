Long Island Museum offers winter break family fun

Photo from LIM
Come in from the cold during this week’s school break and let the Long Island Museum’s Educators entertain the family with a free fun, interactive and informative program on Thursday, February 18 at 2 p.m.

Join them virtually as they explore sleighs in the Carriage Museum, read a story perfect for the season, and make some yummy treats together.

Tune in to this special family fun program on LIM’s YouTube channel here.

