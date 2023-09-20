Long Island Fall Festival returns to Heckscher Park in Huntington Oct. 6 to 9

A beloved tradition is returning to Huntington. The Long Island Fall Festival heads to Heckscher Park for its 29th annual incarnation for Columbus Day weekend.

The largest of its kind in the Northeast, the Long Island Fall Festival has become the premiere event for family fun. Brought to you by the Huntington Township Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Huntington, this event attracts tens of thousands of families from all over the New York tri-state area to the 25 acres of beautiful Heckscher Park.

Truly a celebration of community spirit, this weekend event offers something for everyone. Attractions include three stages of live entertainment, a world-class carnival, hundreds of arts and craft vendors, international food courts, beer and wine pavilion, a farmer’s market, and numerous activities and entertainment designed especially for young children.

The festival begins with a carnival and live music on Friday, Oct. 6, from 5 to 10 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 7, and Sunday, Oct. 8, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., attendees can enjoy the carnival and more live music as well as enter contests and purchase merchandise from street vendors. Over 300 merchants will line up along Prime and Madison streets, adjacent to Heckscher Park, as well as within the grounds of the park.

On Monday, Oct. 9, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the festival will offer the carnival and in-park vendors for another day of fall fun.

Underwritten completely through corporate sponsorships, admission to the public is FREE. Dogs are welcome.

Heckscher Park is located at 2 Prime Avenue in Huntington. In addition to street parking, attendees can find free parking at the Huntington LIRR station and take a shuttle bus for $1 round trip. For more information and to get involved in this year’s Long Island Fall Festival, call 631-423-6100, or visit www.lifallfestival.com.

