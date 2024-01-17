Little Shelter’s longest resident gets adopted!

Arriving at Little Shelter Animal Rescue and Adoption Center’s doorstep in Huntington on March 3, 2021, ten-year-old Terrier mix Princess was malnourished, emaciated, and in need of a miracle.

Utilizing due diligence and some rather impressive detective work, the medical team diagnosed her with a combination of inflammatory bowel disease and exocrine pancreatic insufficiency. This complex situation allowed her to eat normally, though it rendered her unable to digest and absorb sufficient nutrients to maintain a normal healthy weight. Once prescribed the correct medications and diet, this warrior Princess began to flourish, her positive spirit winning everyone’s hearts.

Over time, as so often happens, other medical issues arose. Princess began requiring Insulin to keep her endocrine system in check and also lost most of her functional vision. Rather than looking at these as challenges, she saw them as opportunities to spend more time with the staff and volunteers already smitten with her, garnering even more support.

With her every need met, including being the best-dressed occupant of Kennel One, she still dreamed of a home to call her own. Enter Sonya, a previous staffer and now exceptional volunteer, who began taking Princess out for a few hours at a time to enjoy new experiences. Gradually, those brief adventures turned into overnight stays at Sonya’s home where she relished being part of a family.

Unable to resist this royal’s powers of persuasion, Sonya made the decision to become her permanent foster. After years of being in multiple rescues, Princess found a soft place to land at Little Shelter, day one of her miracle. Spending each day in between filled with curiosity, zeal, and the intention of living life to the fullest, a mere 1,039 days later our perfect Princess has found her happily ever after with Sonya.

Albert Einstein once said, “There are only two ways to live your life. One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other is that everything is a miracle.” Little Shelter Animal Rescue and Adoption Center chooses to believe the latter.