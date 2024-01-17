Times and dates: January 18 to January 25, 2024

Thursday January 18

Four Harbors Audubon lecture

Join the Four Harbors Audubon Society for a winter lecture via Zoom at 7 p.m. Guest speaker Jennifer Ackerman will discuss her latest book, What An Owl Knows: The New Science of the World’s Most Enigmatic Birds, in a multimedia presentation with photos, videos and audio recordings. Registration required by visiting 4has.org/upcoming-events.

Comedy Night at the CAC

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington presents an evening of comedy with Peter Bales and Rich Walker at 8 p.m. Hosted by Steven Taub, the program will include a screening of a video segment ‘Day in the life of a stand-up comedian’ from the Emmy nominated PBS documentary ‘Laugh a Day’ featuring Dom Irrera and a grouping of legendary comedians and a sit-down interview with Bales and Walker in celebration of the art of stand-up comedy. Tickets are $40 per person, $30 members at www.cinemaartscentre.org.|

Friday January 19

No events listed for this day.

Saturday January 20

Maple Sugaring

Join the staff of Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve, 25 Lloyd Harbor Road, Huntington for a maple sugaring workshop from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This interactive program geared for adults will teach you how to make your own maple syrup at home! Not recommended for children. $4 per person. Please call for 631-423-1770 for reservations.

Winter Wonderland Walk

Town of Brookhaven continues its Winter Nature Program series with a Winter Wonderland Walk at West Meadow Beach Pavilion in Stony Brook at 10 a.m. and at Cedar Beach Nature Center at 2 p.m. During these walks your guide will discuss the stark beauty of the beach and salt marsh in the cold season. Explore the effects of snow and ice on the natural environment, discuss wildlife adaptations, identify plants in their winter form, and observe active winter wetlands. Free but registration is required by emailing [email protected].

Health and Wellness Fair

Brookhaven Town Hall, One Independence Hill, Farmingville will host its 4th annual Health and Wellness Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Fair will feature over 70 vendors from the healthcare industry who will provide valuable information about health insurance, healthcare law and health services available to Brookhaven Town residents with complimentary refreshments, raffles, giveaways, free health screenings, interactive activities, and face painting for children. 631-451-6331

Sunday January 21

Toby Tobias in concert

Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station welcomes singer Toby Tobias in concert at 1:30 p.m. The South African-born musician will present an original multimedia performance titled Journey from Johannesburg that chronicles his story of growing up in Apartheid-era South Africa. Open to all. Call 631-928-1212 to reserve your seat.

Historic Spirits and Ghosts lecture

Celebrate St. James continues its Living History series with a lecture titled Talking with the Historic Spirits and Ghosts around St. James at the Calderone Theatre, 176 Second St., St. James at 2 p.m. Medium and paranormal investigator Joe Giaquinto will share his personal experiences during in-depth ghost investigations of local historic properties. Tickets are $25, $20 members at www.celebratestjames.org. 631-984-0201

LITMA Contradance

Join the Long Island Traditional Music Association for a Contradance at the Frank Brush Barn, 211 East Main St., Smithtown at 2 p.m. Basic instruction begins at 1:45 p.m. with live music from Torrent and Chart Guthrie as caller. Admission is $15 adults, $10 members, $7.50 students, children under 16 free with paid adult. 631-369-7854

Simple Days in concert

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame, 97 Main St., Stony Brook will host a concert by Simple Days featuring Dusty Bowl and LoriAnn Lennon from 3 to 4 p.m. The event is free with general admission ticket purchase. For more information, call 689-5888 or visit www.limusichalloffame.org.

Monday January 22

TVHS lecture

Three Village Historical Society continues its lecture series at the Setauket Neighborhood House, 95 Main St., Setauket tonight at 7 p.m. Robert Müller will make a presentation titled Long Island Lighthouses: Past & Present based on Müller’s 2004 book of the same name and his experience as a local lighthouse history researcher and preservationist. Images in the program range from the 1850s to the present and include lighthouse keepers, lightships, and lighthouses that no longer stand. Free and open to all. Donations appreciated. To register, visit www.tvhs.org. 631-751-3730.

Tuesday January 23

NSJC Social Club event

North Shore Jewish Center Social Club, 385 Old Town Road, Port Jefferson Station invites the community to a concert by singer/guitarist Alex Alexander — an NSJC favorite — in the Social Hall at 11 a.m. Bagels, cream cheese and coffee will be served. $5 per person, $4 members. 631-928-3737

Preschool Fair

Sachem Public Library, 150 Holbrook Road, Holbrook will host a Preschool and Daycare Showcase at 6 p.m. Meet with representatives of local preschools and daycare services. No registration required. 631-588-5024

Wednesday January 24

No events listed for this day.

Thursday January 25

Library Book Sale

Center Moriches Free Public Library, 235 Main St., Center Moriches will hold an Antique, Vintage, and Premium Book Sale sponsored by the Friends of the Library today from 2 to 8 p.m., Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Jan. 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All proceeds benefit Library. 631-438-6972

Beyond the Book Club

Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor continues its Beyond the Book Club series with The Soul of the Octopus at 6:30 p.m. Can an animal — not to mention an invertebrate — possess intelligence? Consciousness? A soul? These are some of the questions author Sy Montgomery tackles in her emotional and enlightening portrait of one of the ocean’s most fascinating creatures — the octopus. Explore historical documents from the museum’s collection that reveal how 19th century whalers viewed whales and discover how these views have changed over time. $15 per participant. To register, visit www.cshwhalingmuseum.org.

Film

‘Airplane!’

“Roger, Roger. What’s our vector Victor?” Join the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington for a screening of the Comic Gem Airplane! on Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. In this quintessential parody of disaster movies traumatized ex-fighter pilot Ted Striker has been unable to hold a job due to his fear of flying and “drinking problem.” When his ex-girlfriend, Elaine Dickinson, now a flight attendant, leaves him before boarding her assigned flight,Ted drops everything and buys a plane ticket to try to win her back. After the pilots become ill, it’s up to him to land the plane. Introduction by film historian Glenn Andreiev. Tickets are $16, $10 members. To order tickets in advance, visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.

Theater

‘The Gin Game’

Theatre Three, 412 Main Street, Port Jefferson presents D.L. Colburn’s The Gin Game from Jan. 13 to Feb. 3. A fierce battle of wits and wills is revealed as a mismatched pair in a retirement facility inadvertently reveal their hearts as they show their hands in increasingly combative rounds of gin rummy. Poignant, powerful, and heartbreakingly honest, The Gin Game shows that secrets held close to the vest are not safe from being put on the table. The production stars Theatre Three veterans Bradlee and Marci Bing. Tickets are $40 adults, $32 seniors and students. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com. See review on page B13.

‘I Love You, You’re Perfect …’

John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St. Northport presents I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change, a witty musical revue that tackles modern love in all its forms: from the perils and pitfalls of the first date to marriage, children, and the twilight years of life, from Jan. 18 to March 3. Set in the modern world and told in a series of vignettes and songs, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change traces the overall arc of relationships throughout the course of a life. To order tickets, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘(Mostly) True Things’

The Performing Arts Studio, 224 East Main Street, Port Jefferson presents a production of (Mostly) True Things on Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. with stories on the theme Sucker For Love about those times we go to extremes, abandon reason and take big leaps because of love. Four storytellers will compete to win the audience’s choice for the biggest “sucker for love.” Also 3 of the stories will include subtle little lies, but all the stories are otherwise true. The audience gets to question the storytellers, then vote for the person they think told it straight. Tickets are $20 online at eventbrite.com, $25 at the door (cash only).

Farmers Markets

Huntington Farmers Market

Spirit of Huntington Art Center, 2 Melville Road North, Huntington Station hosts the Long Island Winter Farmers Market every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through March. 631-470-9620

Port Jefferson Farmers Market

The Port Jefferson Winter Farmers Market returns to the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through April 28. 631-802-2160

Class Reunions

•Centereach High School Class of 1974 will hold its 50th reunion at the Meadow Club, 1147 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station on April 26 from 6 to 10 p.m. For more information, email Jean Ann Renzulli at [email protected].

•Port Jefferson High School Class of 1964 will hold its 60th reunion at the Meadow Club, 1147 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station on Oct. 17. For more information, email Mike Whelen at [email protected].