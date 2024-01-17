The Bings are aces in ‘The Gin Game’ at Theatre Three

1 of 12

By Rita J. Egan

Bradlee and Marci Bing show the hands they’ve been dealt in the acting world in Theatre Three’s The Gin Game, and they are winning ones. The tragicomedy opened at the theater on Saturday, Jan. 13.

In the Pulitzer Prize-winning play by D.L. Coburn, Weller Martin (Bradlee Bing) and Fonsia Dorsey (Marci Bing) meet at the Bentley Nursing Home. As the only two residents with no family and friends coming to see them on visitors’ day, they find solace on the home’s unused sun porch. Weller invites Fonsia to play gin rummy with him. Even though it’s supposedly her first time playing, he quickly learns that luck is on her side.

Playing the game a few times over a couple of weeks, the two reveal their life stories. While a bond seems to form between the two, the figurative walls they have erected in life also appear. As the play progresses, the audience discovers how both play the cards they are dealt in gin rummy and in life.

The Gin Game opened in Los Angeles in 1976, and a little more than a year later it debuted on Broadway with husband and wife Hume Cronyn and Jessica Tandy. In addition to being awarded a Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1978, Tandy won the Tony Award for her portrayal of Fonsia. After more than 500 performances on Broadway, Cronyn and Tandy toured with the production.

Revivals in the past have included E. G. Marshall, Maureen Stapleton, Charles Durning, Julie Harris, James Earl Jones and Cicely Tyson. In 2003, PBS presented a televised version starring Dick Van Dyke and Mary Tyler Moore.

In Theatre Three’s production, Bradlee Bing convincingly delivers the belligerent and sarcastic Weller. His rage over losing game after game is frightening, especially when he curses or forcibly uses his cane. Yet, in the more humorous moments, he portrays the character with a bit of charm that makes you feel sorry for him.

Marci Bing is also convincing as the prim and proper Fonsia, who reveals more of her true nature as the two get to know each other. The actress seamlessly transitions from a sweet woman to one whose stories reveal that in her attempt to control her circumstances in life, she can become rigid and vindictive.

The actors easily deliver the humorous lines, and a short dance sequence demonstrates the chemistry between the two married actors. The real measure of their immense talents is seen during the play’s more serious and darker moments. It’s apparent that the actors realize the depth of the multi-layered piece as Bradlee Bing powerfully delivers the lines, “God gave you that card, didn’t he? Didn’t God give you that card?” Marci Bing strongly responds, “Yes, Weller, God gave me the card.”

The Bings, along with director Colleen Britt, have masterfully developed characters that many can relate to and all can learn from. Audience members should arrive at the show and settle in their seats a few minutes early for an extra touch added to the Theatre Three production, which enhances the theatrical experience.

Lending a subtle sense of just how run down the nursing home is, set director Randall Parsons has created a stage that is believable as a barely used back porch with a collection of books, crutches and other items.

In a Jan. 11 interview with TBR News Media, the Bings said they hoped audience members would leave the theater thinking about aging, not only about how difficult it can be for some but also how wallowing in the past doesn’t do anyone any good. The two successfully drive that point home on stage as Weller and Fonsia.

Theatre Three, 412 Main Street, Port Jefferson, presents The Gin Game through Feb. 3. Tickets are $40 for adults, $32 for seniors 65 and over and students and $25 for children. Wednesday matinees are $25. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.