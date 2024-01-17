Kids Korner: January 18 to 25, 2024

PROGRAMS

Wildlife Wonders

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown presents Wildlife Wonders: Discover Your Senses on Jan. 20 from 10 to 11 a.m. An experienced educator will lead your youngster through hands-on exciting activities, crafts, stories and much more! For children ages 2 to 4. $20 per class. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org. 631-979-6344

Nature Bingo

Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor presents a Kid’s Nature Bingo event on Jan. 20 from 1 to 2 p.m. $15 per child includes 5 games and admission. Win prizes! Registration required by visiting www.cshfishhatchery.org. 516-692-6768

Storytime Under the Stars

Join the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport for a special evening of storytelling and stargazing in the Reichert Planetarium on Jan. 21 at 6 p.m. A live narrator at the front of the theater will bring selected picture books to life, with pages projected onto the Planetarium dome for families to enjoy the illustrations and follow along. Between stories, an astronomy educator will explore seasonal constellations visible from here on Long Island. All children are invited to wear their comfiest pajamas and bring their favorite stuffed animal. Fee is $8 per person, $6 for members at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Story & Craft with Nana Carol

The Next Chapter bookstore, 204 New York Avenue Huntington hosts a Story and Craft event with Nana Carol on Jan. 22 at 10:30 a.m. No registration required. Appropriate for ages 0-4 (sometimes older siblings join as well). 631-482-5008

THEATER

‘Frozen Jr.’

Frozen Jr. returns to the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport on weekends from Jan. 27 to March 3. When faced with danger, princesses Anna and Elsa discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. This enchanting musical features all of the memorable songs from the hit Disney film including “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?,” “For the First Time in Forever” and “Let It Go.” All seats are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Jack and the Beanstalk’

Children’s theater continues at Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson with Jack and the Beanstalk — or The Boy Who Cried “Giant!” from Jan. 20 to Feb. 3 with a sensory sensitive performance on Jan. 21 at 11 a.m. A handful of magic beans starts our hero and his best friend, Filpail the Cow, on one of the best-remembered adventures. Come explore the Castle in the Sky with Jack as he learns the importance of truth-telling in a hilarious original musical for the entire family. All seats are $12. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Frozen Jr.’

Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main Street, Smithtown presents Frozen Jr. from Dec. 2 to Jan. 21 with a sensory sensitive performance on Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. Jan. 20 at 2 p.m. and Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. The magical land of Arendelle comes to life onstage. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen Jr. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart! Tickets are $25 per person. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

FILM

‘The Neverending Story’

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids! series with a screening of The Neverending Story on Jan. 21 at noon. On his way to school, Bastian ducks into a bookstore to avoid bullies. Sneaking away with a book called “The Neverending Story,” Bastian begins reading it in the school attic. The novel is about Fantasia, a fantasy land threatened by “The Nothing,” a darkness that destroys everything it touches. The kingdom needs the help of a human child to survive. When Bastian reads a description of himself in the book, he begins to wonder if Fantasia is real and needs him to survive. Rated PG. Tickets are $13 adults, $5 children 12 and under. www.cinemaartscentre.org.