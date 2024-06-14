Little League closing ceremonies at Gaynor Park honors two of its own

1 of 13

By Steven Zaitz

Two Smithtown baseball icons were honored Saturday at Gaynor Park in St. James. One was recognized for his achievements on the diamond decades ago, and the other for his behind-the-scenes work over the past decade to elevate the league.

Rich Tomitz, outgoing president of the St. James-Smithtown Little League after a seven-year term, presided over the league’s Closing Day ceremonies. In doing so, he welcomed former major leaguer Frank Catalanotto, a star player in the league who ended his career with the New York Mets in 2010. Catalanotto’s Little League jersey number 27 was retired, and he was presented with a framed replica of it as his wife, parents, and children watched from the ring of honor around the pitcher’s mound.

Tomitz, dressed in a dark blue tuxedo, welcomed Smithtown High School East alum Catalanotto and his family, including his father, who coached him from 1979-86 while he was a player in the Little League.

“It’s such a great honor to have my number retired by the St. James-Smithtown Little League,” said Catalanotto. “This is where I dreamed about being a major league baseball player and pretended I was Dave Winfield, Don Mattingly and Willie Randolph.”

Catalanotto is currently the head baseball coach at Hofstra University and still lives in Smithtown.

“I pass by this field almost every single day, and the memories come rushing back each and every time,” he said. “I think about the awesome wins, the tough losses, the joy, the tears, and going for ice cream after every game. But I also think about what I learned on this field – teamwork, perseverance, and discipline – and today, I still use these principles as a coach.”

On a warm and sunny day with only a few cottony clouds floating by, Tomitz told a tale about Catalanotto, who hit .330 in 2001 for the Texas Rangers and had a 14-year Major League career. The league had to raise the right field fence along St. James Avenue because Catalanotto’s home run balls would dent cars and break windows of neighboring homes. The new barrier was dubbed Frankie’s Fence.

Years later, Tomitz, in his time at the SJSLL helm, has brought many more renovations to the league than just a protective fence. He has worked with Smithtown Supervisor Ed Wehrheim (R) and Parks Department brass to bring the New York State softball championship to Smithtown. In doing so, the ballfields at both Gaynor and Veterans Memorial Park were upgraded to artificial turf, and the park facilities at both locations were improved for the entire community to enjoy.

Tomitz also turned Little League baseball and softball in Smithtown into can’t-miss events twice a year in the spring. Both Opening and Closing Day have become town-wide events that include a parade down Woodlawn Avenue in April, free hot dogs and cotton candy for all, bouncy houses, face-painters, all-star games – all wrapped in a fun carnival atmosphere buzzing with kids, ballgames, and music; a twice-yearly extravaganza that most towns on Long Island can only envy.

In addition to his administrative role with the league, Tomitz has coached his son Derek in baseball and his daughter Nadia in softball for many years and in the Williamsport national tournaments. Tomitz was on the coaching staff of Nadia’s New York State-winning championship team in 2022.

Tomitz also spearheaded a baseball league for 13 to 15-year-olds who age out of traditional Little League and want to continue playing. He forged relationships with numerous sponsors and created philanthropic partnerships with the likes of former NFL star and New York Jet Marty Lyons, who built a foundation that grants wishes to terminally ill children.

“I’m extremely proud of what we have accomplished over the better part of the decade,” said Tomitz. “I’ve forged so many relationships over the years of doing this and I thank everyone – there are too many to name – but I want to mention my two favorite players: my baby girl Nadia and my best buddy Derek. I love you both and I love St. James-Smithtown. Bulls Nation forever.”