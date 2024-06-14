Motorcyclist killed on North Ocean Avenue in Holtsville

Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Holtsville on June 13 at approximately 6:20 p.m.

Jared Rueb, 46, was operating a 2005 Honda motorcycle, southbound on North Ocean Avenue by Peconic Avenue, when he lost control and struck a curb at approximately 6:20 p.m. He was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His motorcycle was impounded for a safety check.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.