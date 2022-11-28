Lisa Di Santo selected as the Brookhaven Democrats’ candidate for town clerk 2023 ElectionsCommunityPoliticsElection NewsGovernmentLocal GovernmentPort Times RecordTimes of Middle CountryTown of BrookhavenVillage Beacon RecordVillage Times Herald by Press Release - November 28, 2022 0 3 Special election to be held Tuesday, Jan. 17, following former Town Clerk Donna Lent's retirement Photo from Di Santo's Facebook page The following is a press release from the Brookhaven Town Democratic Committee: The Brookhaven Town Democratic Committee has selected Lisa Di Santo, of East Patchogue, as the party’s candidate for Brookhaven Town Clerk. Former Town Clerk Donna Lent (I) vacated her seat earlier this month, triggering a special election to be held Jan. 17. [See story, “Brookhaven’s town clerk retires from public service.“] Di Santo was selected unanimously during a telephonic convention of the Suffolk County Democratic Committee on Friday, Nov. 25. Di Santo will face off against Town of Brookhaven Councilman Kevin LaValle (R-Selden), the Brookhaven Republican Committee’s nominee. “To be given the chance to be our next town clerk is nothing short of humbling, and I will give this opportunity nothing less than my very best,” Di Santo said.