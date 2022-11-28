Tender Years Treasury children’s shopping spree event returns to Smithtown Arts & EntertainmentCommunityGovernmentHolidaysKids by Press Release - November 28, 2022 0 50 The Town of Smithtown Recreation & Senior Citizens Departments will host the annual Tender Years Treasury, a holiday shopping experience where kids can independently shop for family gifts. The unique independent shopping experience for children will be held on Saturday, December 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Eugene Cannataro Senior Citizens Center, 420 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. “This is a crowd favorite! Kids enjoy surprising mom, dad, siblings, grandparents and good school friends with a special present they hand picked with allowance money. All of the gifts are handmade with care, by local and very talented senior citizens, all reasonably priced at $5 or less. The team at Smithtown Recreation & Senior Citizens Department love putting this annual event together and it shows on the faces of every family member participating,” said Smithtown Town Supervisor Ed Wehrheim. The festivities include an upscale boutique, cookie decorating, holiday crafts, a homemade quilt raffle, balloon sculptures, free gift wrapping and refreshments courtesy of the PTA. Adults can rest and relax in a waiting area while kids independently choose their holiday gifts for family and friends. Additionally, children can bring a letter to Santa Claus with return address information to receive a letter from the North Pole in return. Children, grades K-5, are chaperoned by Smithtown Senior Center & Recreation Department staff as they make their own decisions on purchasing handcrafted gifts made by local senior citizens. The gift items are all priced at five dollars and under. Parents and/or older siblings may walk little shoppers around after 12:45PM. For more details, residents can call Smithtown Recreation at 631-360-7644.