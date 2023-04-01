Let’s Eat: Try these traditional Passover recipes for Seder

By Heidi Sutton

The Jewish celebration of Passover (April 5 to 13) is one of the religion’s most sacred and widely observed holidays and commemorates the Biblical story of the Israelites’ escape from 400 years of slavery in Egypt. The holiday also includes all kinds of ceremonial foods but if there is one ingredient Passover celebrants may find challenging to work with during the holiday, it could be unleavened bread.

Typically matzoh/matzah is substituted for other yeasted breads this time of year. One place matzoh really shines is in matzoh balls for use in soups or side dishes. A dumpling of sorts, matzoh balls are tasty and filling, and ideal for meals throughout Passover. Try this recipe for “Perfect Matzah Balls (Kneidlach)” courtesy of Chabad.org’s Kosher Cooking.

Potato latkes, on the other hand, are delicious at any time of the year, but for Passover they are made with with matzo meal, the flour of a crisp unleavened bread that’s allowed during the holiday. The matzo meal provides a nice substitute for the flour and serves as the binding, along with the eggs, for the latkes in this recipe from AllRecipes.com.

Perfect Matzah Balls (Kneidlach)

YIELD: Makes 8 matzah balls (Meat, Pareve)

INGREDIENTS:

2 eggs, slightly beaten

2 tablespoons oil or chicken fat

2 tablespoons soup stock or water

1⁄2 cup matzah meal

1 teaspoon salt

1 quart of salted water for cooking

DIRECTIONS:

Beat eggs slightly with fork. Add other ingredients, except matzah meal, and mix. Add matzah meal gradually until thick. Stir. Refrigerate for 20 minutes in covered bowl.

Wet hands and form into balls. Drop into bubbling chicken soup or into a large wide pot into which 1 quart of water seasoned with 1 tablespoon salt has been added and has come to a boil. Cook for 30 minutes.

Passover Potato Latkes

YIELD:Makes 4 to 6 servings

INGREDIENTS:

6 medium Russet potatoes (peeled and shredded)

2 medium onions (shredded)

2 tablespoons matzo meal (or more as necessary)

2 large eggs

Salt and black pepper to taste

1/2 cup vegetable oil

DIRECTIONS:

Place the potatoes and onion into a bowl, and stir in matzo, eggs, salt and pepper as needed to make the mixture hold together. Add more matzo meal if the mixture is too runny. With wet hands, scoop up about 1/3 cup of the mixture per patty, and form into flat round or oval shapes.

Heat the vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium heat until it shimmers, and gently place the patties into the hot oil. Fry until the bottoms are golden brown and crisp, 5 to 8 minutes, then flip with a spatula and fry the other side until golden.

Drain on paper towels and serve hot with apple sauce.