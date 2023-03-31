Miller Place woman reported missing by police

Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to locate a Miller Place

woman who was reported missing this week.

Milinda Carman, 41, was last seen leaving a residence at Old Cow Path, Miller Place on March 29 at approximately 11 a.m. She was reported missing by a friend on March 30 at 7:56 p.m. She drives a 2021 bright red Jeep Wrangler, New York State license plate HYK 6024. Carman is Caucasian, 5 feet 6 inches tall and approximately 120 pounds. She has blonde hair and green

eyes.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on her location to call 911 or the Sixth Squad at 631-

854-8646.