Let’s Eat: Set the table for romance with a date night at home

By Heidi Sutton

Planning a delicious, romantic date night doesn’t have to take you any further than your own kitchen. Take inspiration from simple Italian dishes to celebrate the link between food and love. As these recipes show, a romantic meal can be ready in minutes or, like a great love story, simmered to perfection. Serve with a simple salad of greens with Italian vinaigrette or Caesar dressing, warm Italian bread and don’t forget the cannolis for dessert!

Italian Sausage Spinach and Tomato Rigatoni

Recipe courtesy of Family Features

PREP TIME: 10 minutes

COOK TIME: 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 box rigatoni pasta

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 cup onions, chopped

4 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 cup mushrooms, sliced

16 ounces sweet Italian sausage

1 jar Marinara sauce

2 cups fresh baby spinach

salt and pepper to taste

Parmesan cheese, for garnish

DIRECTIONS:

Bring a large stockpot of water to boil. Boil rigatoni pasta until al dente. Drain and set aside. In saute pan over medium heat, add olive oil. Add onions, garlic and mushrooms. Saute until vegetables start to brown. Add Italian sausage and cook until done, breaking into small pieces. Add sauce and bring to low boil. Add baby spinach and cook until spinach is mostly wilted. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Add drained pasta to pan with sausage and sauce. Toss and divide between plates. Garnish with Parmesan cheese.

Creamy Italian Garlic Chicken Pasta

Recipe courtesy of Family Features

PREP TIME: 10 minutes

COOK TIME: 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS:

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 large chicken breasts

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

salt and pepper to taste

4 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 cup onions, chopped

1/4 cup sun-dried tomatoes, cut into strips

6 fresh basil leaves, sliced

1 jar Creamy Rosa Sauce

1/2 cup heavy cream

water

1/2 box Casarecce or preferred pasta

parsley, for garnish

Parmesan cheese, for garnish

DIRECTIONS:

In saute pan over medium heat, add olive oil. Season chicken with Italian seasoning and salt and pepper to taste. Sear chicken breasts on both sides until browned. Remove from pan and set aside. Add garlic and onions to hot pan. Cook until starting to brown. Add sun-dried tomatoes and basil; stir. Add sauce and heavy cream; cook until mixture starts boiling. Bring large stockpot of water to boil. Boil pasta until al dente. Divide pasta between two plates. Place one chicken breast over pasta on each plate and top with additional sauce, parsley and Parmesan cheese.